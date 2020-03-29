FOLLANSBEE, WV (WTRF) – A West Virginia man is doing his part to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Daniel Barnhart is a local truck driver and resident of Follansbee. When he noticed everyone losing work, he decided to take action.
With the help of friends and family, he started giving free food to anyone in need.
Daniel spent a good portion of Saturday handing bags of groceries out to local residents and even delivered groceries to the elderly.
The community continues to express their gratitude for his work.
It was overwhelming. The people were just so grateful. I had several people ask me for the address—I gave them address and I had a few elderly people that needed groceries delivered. I had a few friends, unspoken names, that delivered them for me so, God bless them.Daniel Barnhart, Follansbee resident
Daniel hopes to give away food and groceries again with an even bigger response.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Cabell County Schools new program aimed at making online transition easier
- Virginia kids make cards for retirement homes
- Dr. Fauci warns U.S. could see over 100,000 deaths
- Follansbee man hands out free groceries to elderly, those in need
- Gov. DeWine: FDA’s ‘reckless’ decision limits Battelle’s PPE mask sterilizing technology to only 10k a day
- Local race group launches first “social-distance” 5k
- Woman walks into hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
- Two arrests made after shooting and overnight standoff
- Shutting down Kanawha Boulevard, having space to walk while social distancing
- Should I be tested for COVID-19? 3 signs you may need the test