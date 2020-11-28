Following Thanksgiving, Cabell Co. expecting COVID-19 surge

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As life resumed this Black Friday in Huntington, many were out for a stroll in the park or in downtown, others opted to go to the four-hour, free COVID-19 testing event at the Cabell County Health Department.

Health officials say they wanted to resume testing after the holiday because Wednesday to Monday was too long to go without it and they feared this would drop their numbers off or give residents a false sense of security.

Most people there that 13 News spoke with were getting tested because they came into contact with the virus.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell County Health Department says the trend isn’t good.

Cabell County currently leads the state with the most COVID-19 deaths with 55, second only to Kanawha County.

“We have a lot of new cases, the last three weeks have been a record number of new cases for Cabell County,” he said.

If someone celebrated the holiday outside of their home and was exposed to the virus, he says, generally, it will show up in five days, but, he fears the bigger surge is coming later.

“We have seen really large increases after major gathering events like Memorial Day and 4th of July two to four weeks after,” said Dr. Kilkenny.

“If we see a peak after Thanksgiving it’s going to be at Christmas-time,” he said.

In the meantime, he wants people to stay the course and keep getting tested now rather than later.