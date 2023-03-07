POCA, WV (WOWK) — More than 3,000 cereal boxes are going to be given to families in need through a partnership between Mountaineer Food Bank and Kroger.

The cereal drive was from late February to early March as a way to celebrate National Cereal Day.

Mountaineer Food Bank received around 1,500 donations and Kroger matched that with an additional 1,500 boxes, totaling over 3,000 cereal boxes. Blue bins were placed in the stores where shoppers dropped their donations in.

“This is going to be a great shelf staple item for them and it’s going to give them a little bit of a boost, and hopefully, a smile on their face and they know that somebody in the community cares about them,” Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said.

According to organizers, this cereal drive will provide breakfast to families who might otherwise go without having the most important meal of the day.

Morrison said that Mountaineer Food Bank has been struggling to get enough food into the food bank and this cereal drive provided an opportunity for people to get involved.

According to its website, Mountaineer Food Bank provides food and other household items to over 460 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit their warehouse in Rock Branch, or visit their website.