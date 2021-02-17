Food Lion online ordering now available for WV SNAP recipients

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia DHHR announced on Wednesday that online purchasing at Food Lion would be available for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This will be available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

For more information, West Virginians can visit the EBT Office’s website.