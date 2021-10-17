Food packaging for the hungry

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Despite trying times, our community continues to come together to help those who are in need. The West Virginia Councils of the Knights of Columbus, Cross Catholic, and community volunteers packaged over 100,000 meals to feed the hungry. Knights of Columbus volunteer, Ned Sawyers says, he started this event after his heart was touched by those struggling.

“I was in Haiti in 1958 and I saw poverty. It was beyond belief, so I asked that our council of the Knights of Columbus run a food packaging,” said Ned Sawyers, Knights of Columbus volunteer.

Ten percent of these meals are donated to food banks in West Virginia and the rest are donated to food banks all over the world. Knights of Columbus volunteer, William Dempsey says, this packaging is made possible by charitable donations.



“For every time that we do that, the meals actually are getting cheaper, so for anyone that wants to donate, meals are only 29 cents a piece. A 100 dollar donation goes an extremely long way,” said William Dempsey, Knights of Columbus volunteer.

This year the Knights of Columbus set their food packaging goal higher than any other year before.

“The goal for the Knights of Columbus is to do a million meals this year, so this 100,000 plus that’s being done here will go a long way toward that,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says, nothing touches his heart more than seeing the faces of those who receive these meals.

“It was terrific seeing these little kids so happy. It was like my children during Christmas time, only 10,000 times the joy,” said Sawyers.

These meals are one pot meals. The West Virginia meal is mac and cheese based and the international meal is rice and soy based, both with vitamin additives.

“Be humble, be appreciative of what you do have, give back to society with what you can, and know that every little bit that you donate to those organizations that you trust is getting distributed in the right way,” said Dempsey.

If you would like to donate and help the Knights of Columbus reach their food packaging goal, you can find the link here.

