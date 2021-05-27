Foodbank helps more than 100 families in Mason County in one day

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank is giving back to communities in need, and in one day, they helped more than 100 families

“We’re giving away food, lots of it,” said Mason County Family Resource Network Executive Director, Greg Fowler. “You can see that there’s plenty of people all the way to the highway waiting for food, and they are all going to get some.”

Once a month, Facing Hunger Foodbank provides supplies for those in need in Mason County, and today they landed in Point Pleasant at Krodel Park to host a mobile food distribution.

“It’s awesome because in this day and age people need food really bad,” said Fowler. “You can tell when you are putting it in the car how grateful the people are. Its just a wonderful program.”

The distribution provided all the essentials, including meat, canned goods, fresh fruit and more.

“They are getting everything they need for good wholesome meals,” said Fowler.

The foodbank will hold a mobile food distribution every Thursday in different locations across the Tri-State area.

“It means a lot, it’s nice to be able to give back,” said Facing Hunger Foodbank Mobile Coordinator, Terry Adkins. “I was having to come to food distributions and stuff like that, so it’s nice to be able to give back.”

