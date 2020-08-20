Forest accepting appointments for ginseng permits

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wanting to go ginseng hunting?

The Monongahela National Forest is accepting appointments for the purchase of ginseng permits for the 2020 harvest season.

In addition to following all state laws, a Forest Service permit is required to dig ginseng on National Forest System lands.

According to a press release from the Forest Service, the Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits cost $20 each. A separate permit is required for each district on the Forest.

Each permit allows you to collect up to 95 plants from one ranger district during the West Virginia ginseng season, Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

Ginseng plants must have three or more prongs and have produced fruit this year to be legal for harvest.

When harvesting, plant the fruit on-site and then keep the rest of the plant intact. Harvest no more than 24 plants per day, and have no more than 24 plants in your possession while on National Forest land.

You may purchase more than one permit.

Permit appointments are available Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Sept. 4, at the following offices: