Forest Service halts logging project in Monongahela Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is halting a logging project in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest to protect an endangered fish.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of Blackwater submitted objections in July to the project. They wanted to protect the endangered candy darter fish.

The groups say the project would likely have caused significant erosion and sent sediment into rivers and streams, threatening the rare fish.

