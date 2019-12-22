ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is halting a logging project in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest to protect an endangered fish.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of Blackwater submitted objections in July to the project. They wanted to protect the endangered candy darter fish.
The groups say the project would likely have caused significant erosion and sent sediment into rivers and streams, threatening the rare fish.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Forest Service halts logging project in Monongahela Forest
- Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school
- UMWA rally celebrates Bipartisan American Miners Act
- Ashland church presents Christmas gift to community
- School district to name stadium for Heisman winner Burrow
- Tyler Childers performs on “CBS This Morning”
- Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud
- Missing & wanted Raleigh County woman found, arraigned in magistrate court
- Ashland Police: Man wanted in connection to recent shooting now in custody
- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Chillicothe