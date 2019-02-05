BREAKING NEWS

Former Delegate Mike Folk announces run for West Virginia Governor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Former West Virginia Delegate Mike Folk says he's running for governor.

The Berkeley County Republican announced the campaign in an email Tuesday.

Folk is an airline pilot and served three terms in the House of Delegates. He lost to Democratic incumbent John Unger in a state Senate race in November.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced his re-election bid last month.

