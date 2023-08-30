CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) on Wednesday appointed now-former Delegate Mike Honaker to the role of inspector general for the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

Honacker, who served in the Marine Corps and retired from the Virginia State Police after 28 years, filled the vacant 42nd District House of Delegates seat in 2021. He was later elected to the 46th District.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because of his new appointment, he has resigned from the House of Delegates. His replacement has not been named.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently investigating alleged wrongdoing by people in the West Virginia State Police.