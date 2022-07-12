CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A former United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week in the 2012 death of another inmate.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Ruben Laurel, 43, to an additional 25 years in federal prison after Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of fellow inmate Anthony Dallas.

Laurel, along with inmate Michael Owle, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on Aug. 29, 2012 at USP Hazleton in Preston County. Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds to the heart, lungs, and liver, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Another inmate also suffered injuries during the attack, but survived, Ihlenfeld said.

USP Hazelton

The U.S. Attorney’s Office initially sought the death penalty against both Laurel and Owle.

Laurel is currently being held at USP Terre Haute in Indiana, while Owle is at USP Florence (ADMAX) in Colorado.

The FBI investigated the case.