Former local EMT guilty of stealing fentanyl from EMT trucks

FILE – This Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, shows syringes of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in an inpatient pharmacy. A new report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says 1,565 people died in the state from drug overdoses in 2017. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2016. More than half of the […]

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Putnam County EMT man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl and morphine.

Kelly Keene, 49, entered a guilty plea to obtaining controleld substances by fraud and deception.

Keene admitted that while he was employed as a Putnam County EMS in May 2019, he took vials of fentanyl and morphine from the narcotics safes on the EMT trucks.

He admitted to taking the controlled substances when he was not authorized to do so and also admitted to stealing these substances for his own use.

“Narcotics housed in EMT trucks are there for a purpose – to treat victims of trauma or acute illness while they are being transported to a medical facility,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Keene abused his position to steal fentanyl and morphine – narcotics needed for critical care – for his own use. It is unconscionable conduct by any measure.”

Keene faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on December 7th.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.