Former pharmacist convicted in Ponzi scheme indicted for 1st-degree murder

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A woman serving a prison sentence for a million-dollar Ponzi scheme was indicted on first-degree murder charges on Friday, November 19, 2021.

During a special session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury, Natalie Cochran was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of her husband, Michael Cochran, 38, from Daniels, WV.

Natalie Cochran was a pharmacist in Raleigh County and is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for knowingly defrauding and taking money and property from people, a financial institution, and several other companies from June 2017 through at least August 22, 2019.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, a years-long investigation into the death of Michael Cochran was conducted by WV State Police.

“The reason we pushed it, we presented it to a special grand jury, rather than waiting until January was once I had made the determination to present the case, I thought it needed to be presented immediately due to the nature of the crime,” Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield said.

No information has been released about the nature of Cochran’s death. The initial investigation into his death began in August 2019. His body was exhumed from the burial site following his sudden death. For more information on the death investigation for Michael Cochran, click here.