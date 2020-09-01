Former physician sentenced in WV drug case

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) – A federal prosecutor says a former West Virginia physician has been sentenced to four years in prison for prescribing drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says Eugenio Menez, 69, of Fairmont was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine. Powell’s office says Menez admitted illegally distributing oxycodone in September 2015 in Marion County.

The prosecutor’s office says Menez distributed controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice by writing prescriptions for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.

Menez surrendered his medical license and his DEA registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories