Former police chief charged in sex trafficking of minor

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people from Fayette County were arrested and charged today, Friday, March 26 in connection with the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old female.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s office, former Gauley Bridge Chief of Police Larry Allen Clay, Jr. 57, and Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, have been charged by a federal criminal complaint with sex trafficking of a minor. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 31, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Lisa G. Johnston says the charging documents state that in June 2020, Clay, who was employed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department at the time, allegedly rendered payments of $50 to Naylor-Legg to have sex with her 17-year-old female relative on two separate occasions.

Documents allege Naylor-Legg accompanied the victim and was present during both sexual encounters between Clay and the minor. The complaint also alleges Clay was in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform during the first encounter and that the second encounter allegedly took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School. Access to the school is limited to a number of people, including the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Johnston says authorities retrieved DNA evidence from towels and paper towels discarded in the room where the second incident allegedly happened.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Naylor-Legg and Clay both face at least 10 years and up to life in prison if they are convicted. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

Johnston’s office says members of the public can report suspected instances of child trafficking by calling a toll-free hotline at 1-866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or online at www.ice.gov/tips. The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information on the project, visit www.justice.gov/psc.