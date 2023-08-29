CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Former Delegate Larry Pack is seeking the Republican nomination for West Virginia State Treasurer.
Pack is currently a senior advisor to Republican Governor Jim Justice. He has also been a certified public accountant and recently sold a large healthcare company he owned.
Pack says the most important part of being treasurer is to manage the state’s money wisely.
“It’s my finance background. Been a CPA, always helping small businesses, always been around numbers,” Pack says. “Even on the business side, that’s just an area that attracts me: budgets, finances, spending money properly.”
Currently, the treasurer’s position is open because the current officeholder, Riley Moore, is running for Congress in the second district.