Former West Virginia delegate looks to change plea after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WOWK)—A former West Virginia state delegate accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has signaled he intends to change his plea.

Derrick Evans was expected to be in Federal Court on Friday for a routine status hearing. Instead, the U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., told a judge that the government has reached an agreement with Evans regarding “pre-trial resolution of the case.”

Evans’ attorney says his client has agreed to the motion and asked the court for a change-of-plea hearing this month.

Evans previously pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. It’s not known what plea Evans might enter.

He remains free on bail, pending trial.

Evans, who was elected to represent Wayne County, resigned his seat in the Legislature on Jan. 9, just three days after the Capitol riot.

In a statement at the time, he wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians.”