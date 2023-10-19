CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A former supervisor within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been indicted for signing off on millions of dollars in COVID-19 testing supplies that were not properly accounted for.

Attorneys for the Southern District of West Virginia said Timothy Priddy then lied about it in front of a federal grand jury.

An indictment says that at the time Priddy was working for the DHHR as the Director of the Center for Threat Preparedness and was responsible for signing off on purchases.

His testimony came as the state of West Virginia noticed that the number of COVID-19 tests that had been paid for, $44,775,308 which should have reflected 518,419 test kits, wasn’t adding up with the number of tests that had been returned. Investigators say of those tests, only 48,661 had been returned.

Priddy told a grand jury about his audit process to make sure that the state received what it paid for.

However, federal investigators say he lied and signed off on $34,174,797 in payments for testing kits that were not properly accounted for.

The WVDHHR says they have cooperated with federal investigators. They say Priddy is on a leave of absence.