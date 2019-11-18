Former West Virginia elementary school employees arraigned

The former teacher, Christina Lester and two aides, June Yurish and Kristin Douty appeared in court Monday morning.

by: Thao Ta

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The former Berkeley Heights Elementary School employees, accused of failing to report suspected abuse or neglect in an incident stemming from October 2018, were arraigned at Berkeley County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Judge Laura Faircloth ruled that Christian Riddell would not be able to represent the three women.

While the criminal case is still in the preliminary stages, Judge Laura Faircloth sided with the state, advising former teacher Christina Lester and two aides – Kristin Douty and June Yurish – to seek individual attorneys.

Originally Christian Riddell was to represent all three of them, but Judge Faircloth cited concerns for a possible conflict of interest down the road.

Riddell tells WDVM, he’s working to file an appeal.

