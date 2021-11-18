Former West Virginia police officer convicted in excessive force case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand jury has found a former police officer guilty of violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Maynard, 44 was convicted in connection to the incident, which happened while he was a police officer with the Logan Police Department.

The DOJ says evidence showed that Maynard assaulted the victim in the LPD bathroom before dragging him to the adjoining room and hauling him across the room, reportedly ramming his head against a door frame. Authorities say the victim became unconscious and received a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut on his head that required staples.

“Everett Maynard abused his authority as a police officer and betrayed the public’s trust when he violated an arrestee’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Will Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia. “While the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers perform their duties with honor and professionalism, those who violate the rights of others will be held accountable. The prosecution of cases like this is important to my office, the citizens of West Virginia and the policing profession.”

Maynard is set to be sentenced on March 17, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.