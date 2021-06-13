Good News with 13

Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

(Courtesy: West Virginia State Parks)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal officials say West Virginia’s Greenbrier River Trail has been designated as a national recreation trail.

A statement from the Interior Department says the trail adds more 78 miles to the National Trails System, a network of more than 1,300 existing trails across the U.S.

The Greenbrier River Trail is a former railroad that’s now used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

The longest trail of its kind in West Virginia, it goes through several small towns and some of West Virginia’s most remote areas and includes 35 bridges and two tunnels.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin calls it “fantastic news for our entire state.

