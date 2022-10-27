CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

“This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. As a young engineer, I had an opportunity to work with and interact with him during the devastating floods in southern West Virginia in 2001. His influence has had an impact on all of transportation in West Virginia.”

VanKirk worked in the state’s transportation sector for more than 41 years.