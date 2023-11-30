CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The former President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Kenny Perdue, has passed away after years spent helping working West Virginians.

Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President, Kenny Perdue. (Courtesy of WV AFL-CIO)

“The West Virginia AFL-CIO is devastated after learning about the sudden passing of its former President Kenny Perdue, a life-long advocate for working people and dedicated family man who will be missed beyond measure,” a WV AFL-CIO release said.

Previously acting as its Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer, Perdue was appointed as President of the organization in 2004, a promotion that would last until his retirement in 2016.

“Kenny was tireless in his efforts to protect and serve West Virginia working families, having spent four decades working in the labor movement and close to 20 years with the West Virginia AFL-CIO,” WV AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said. “He was a mentor, who inspired me with his work ethic, integrity and kindness. Even more importantly, he was the shining light of his family, and our hearts go out to all his loved ones, his wife, Dusty, his daughters, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Our collective hearts are broken – we will miss our dear friend.”

Perdue, much like his father and brother, had been elected business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #33 during his time as a sheet metal worker.

“I was so impressed with his passion for the labor movement. He said his main motivation was helping ensure that his daughters and grandchildren, other families like his own, could stay in West Virginia, and have safe, well-paying jobs,” WV AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Andy Walters said. “Kenny was a true leader in the labor movement and will be personally missed.”

The organization now has more than 575 affiliated unions, according to its website.