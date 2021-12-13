Former WV Senator Paul Hardesty appointed to the State Board of Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) said in a press release that former West Virginia senator Paul Hardesty has been appointed to the West Virginia State Board of Education.

The press release says Hardesty will fill Arthur “Stan” Maynard’s, Ed.D., seat following his resignation from the board last week.

Hardesty will complete Maynard’s term which is set to expire in November 2029, officials report.

“I’ve known Paul and respected his tremendous abilities for a long, long time and I’m sure he will do a great job for the people of West Virginia in this important role,” Gov. Justice said.

It says that before Hardesty served in the WV State Senate, he served three terms on the Logan County Board of Education. He was first elected in 1994 and re-elected in 1998 and 2016. In 2016, he was elected President of the Board and was re-elected to that position in 2018.

He served on the Southern WV Community and Techincal College Board of Governors as Vice Chair and was the Director of the Office of Coalfield Development in the WV Development.

Gov. Justice appointed Hardesty to the WV State Senate in Jan. 2019 and he held that position until Dec. 2020, the press release states.

Hardesty and his wife live in Holden, WV in Logan County.

The appointment letter says that Hardesty is an Independent from the Third Congressional District. It also says he is from the Seventh Senatorial District