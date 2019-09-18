Former WVU football player sentenced after pleading guilty to child molestation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Former West Virginia University football player Justin Crawford, 24, has pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges filed against him in Muscogee County, Georgia.

Crawford appeared in court on September 17, 2019. He pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and sodomy.

A judge sentenced Crawford to 12 years in jail. He was arrested on several sex crime charges in October of 2018. Those charges included aggravated child molestation, sodomy and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

Crawford played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football League after his time playing for WVU. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason in 2018.

