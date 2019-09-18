COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Former West Virginia University football player Justin Crawford, 24, has pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges filed against him in Muscogee County, Georgia.
Crawford appeared in court on September 17, 2019. He pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and sodomy.
A judge sentenced Crawford to 12 years in jail. He was arrested on several sex crime charges in October of 2018. Those charges included aggravated child molestation, sodomy and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
Crawford played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football League after his time playing for WVU. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason in 2018.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters
- Former WVU football player sentenced after pleading guilty to child molestation
- Missing boy with autism found with help from bloodhounds
- Nicholas County elementary school teacher resigns after gun at school charge
- Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Kanawha County
- United Way takes part in 14th Day of Caring
- Children learn compassion while packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child
- Battle brewing over West Virginia Transportation Secretary
- Pay raises attracts more West Virginia correctional officer candidates
- West Virginia high school students forced to repaint “Trump” parking spot due to school policy