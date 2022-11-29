CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is getting a new director.

West Virginia Governor appointed Frank Foster to the position following the retirement of Eugene White. McKennis “Kenny” Browning, who has been serving as acting director will take the position of deputy director.

According to the governor’s office, Foster, a WV native, has more than 45 years of experience in the mining industry working for multiple companies and most recently served as the administrator of the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston. He has previously worked as Deputy director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.

“Frank Foster has spent his career focused on improving mine safety and training, and I know he’s going to be an excellent fit for this position,” Justice said. “I thank Eugene White for his tremendous career and wish him the best in retirement. I also want to thank Kenny Browning for temporarily stepping into the position and keeping our miners’ safety the top priority.”

According to Justice’s office, the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training is responsible for supervising execution and enforcement of provisions of mining laws and rules in the state, focusing on safety and health of miners as well as protecting and preserving mining property.