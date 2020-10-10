Four counties in orange on WV school re-entry map

The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting four counties in orange on it’s weekly School Alert System map as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Education)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting four counties in orange on it’s weekly School Alert System map as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Counties in orange require remote learning and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only. Sport-specific practicing is not permitted and marching band is limited to outdoors only. The WVDE says staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Orange counties include Doddridge, Harrision, Mingo and Upshur counties.

No counties are listed as red in this week’s update.

For counties in gold on the map, the WVDE says in-person instruction with increased mitigations, including face coverings for grades 3 and above at all times. Schools may only have extracurricular activities with other schools in the same county or with other gold counties.

Counties listed as gold include Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam and Randolph counties. Boone, Logan, Morgan, Nicholas, Wayne and Wirt Counties are yellow.

The remaining 38 counties in West Virginia are listed as green. These counties include Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Pendleton, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Preston, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Webster, Wetzel, Wood and Wyoming counties.

The WVDE’s map s updated each Saturday at 5 p.m., with the exception of an additional update if a county turns red during the week. The data the WVDE uses to update the map is reviewed and verified by the COVID-19 Data Review Panel.

According to the WVDE, all public and private schools are expected to adhere to the map.

