Four members of fire department honored for saving child’s life

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four members of a local fire department in our region were honored for their actions in helping save a child’s life.
According to the department, four members of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department were honored for actions on March 27th.
On that day, these four department members helped save a child with quick action. The child was not breathing when they responded.
The Fire Marshals Office was contacted by a member of the family who wanted to extend their gratitude.
The four members are:
- Assistant Chief/EMT Clayton (Jock) Young Jr.
- Firefighter/Paramedic Zachary Foster
- Firefighter/EMT Zachary Daniels
- EMT Amanda Holmes
The child reportedly made a full recovery!
Way to go and thank you for your service!
