Four members of fire department honored for saving child’s life

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four members of a local fire department in our region were honored for their actions in helping save a child’s life.

According to the department, four members of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department were honored for actions on March 27th.

On that day, these four department members helped save a child with quick action. The child was not breathing when they responded.

The Fire Marshals Office was contacted by a member of the family who wanted to extend their gratitude.

The four members are:

Assistant Chief/EMT Clayton (Jock) Young Jr.

Firefighter/Paramedic Zachary Foster

Firefighter/EMT Zachary Daniels

EMT Amanda Holmes

The child reportedly made a full recovery!

Way to go and thank you for your service!