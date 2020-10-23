Four new COVID-19 related deaths in WV; more than 300 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say four more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Putnam County, a 95-year-old male from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 95-year-old female from Brooke County.

As of 10 a.m., Oct. 23, the WV DHHR reports 335 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 21,392 cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,602 active cases, 193 current hospitalizations, 16,368 recoveries and 422 deaths.

Health officials say the state has received 709,156 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.85% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.86%.

Wyoming County remains red on the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, while Berkeley, Doddridge, Braxton, Monroe, Boone, Mingo and Wayne counties are listed as orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519), Wyoming (216).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today, Friday, Oct. 23 in the following counties:

Berkeley County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV Cabell County: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County EMS Station #6, 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV Greenbrier County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV Harrison County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV Jefferson County, 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wilshire Road, Kearneysville, WV. For an appointment, call 304-728-8416 & press 1.

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wilshire Road, Kearneysville, WV. For an appointment, call 304-728-8416 & press 1. Lincoln County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing) Kanawha County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Main Plaza across from Cozumel Restaurant, St. Albans, WV (flu shots offered)

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Main Plaza across from Cozumel Restaurant, St. Albans, WV (flu shots offered) Mingo County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV Morgan County, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Pendleton County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV Randolph County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV Upshur County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV Wirt County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Wyoming County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. The WV DHHR says additional testing will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 in the following counties:

Braxton County, October 24, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

October 24, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV Doddridge County, October 24, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

October 24, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV Greenbrier County, October 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

October 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV Mingo County, October 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

October 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV Monroe County, October 24, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

October 24, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV Pendleton County, October 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

October 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV Wirt County, October 24, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

October 24, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Wood County, October 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered), Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

October 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered), Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Wyoming County, October 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.