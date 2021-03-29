Four new deaths reported exactly one year after WV’s first COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. These deaths bring the state to 2,638 deaths exactly one year after the state’s first COVID-19 related death was confirmed in Marion County on March 29, 2020.

In his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice honored those who have died in the past year with a short prayer and moment of silence.

Today, health officials confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR reported 378 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning. The new cases bring the state’s total to 140,991 cases since the pandemic began. 6,252 cases remain active. Of those cases, 222 West Virginians are hospitalized with the virus, and 83 patients are in the ICU. 18 patients are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,429,374 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 5.55% and a cumulative rate of 5.27%. A total of 132,101 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for March 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 308,504 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and at least 487,929 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, Raleigh and Berkeley Counties are in red this morning, while, Mingo, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Hardy, Morgan and Berkeley are in orange.

The map lists Pendleton, Wetzel, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette and Wayne counties in gold and Lincoln, Jackson, Wood, Ohio, Braxton, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Hampshire counties in yellow. The remaining 31 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,598), Boone (1,736), Braxton (835), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,367), Calhoun (242), Clay (389), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,974), Gilmer (729), Grant (1,166), Greenbrier (2,487), Hampshire (1,605), Hancock (2,629), Hardy (1,383), Harrison (5,135), Jackson (1,769), Jefferson (3,991), Kanawha (13,008), Lewis (1,097), Lincoln (1,353), Logan (2,933), Marion (3,914), Marshall (3,168), Mason (1,865), McDowell (1,410), Mercer (4,382), Mineral (2,635), Mingo (2,298), Monongalia (8,628), Monroe (1,014), Morgan (1,005), Nicholas (1,377), Ohio (3,822), Pendleton (661), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,708), Putnam (4,525), Raleigh (5,442), Randolph (2,455), Ritchie (639), Roane (522), Summers (724), Taylor (1,145), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,776), Wayne (2,740), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,162), Wirt (368), Wood (7,427), Wyoming (1,818).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

March 29

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Nicholas County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

More information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, is available on the WV DHHR website.