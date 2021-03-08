Fraudulent charity operation shut down after making 1.3 billion deceptive calls

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s Attorney General reached a multi-state settlement, stopping a fake fundraising operation that relied heavily on unlawful robocalls. The settlement involved the Federal Trade Commission and 46 agencies from 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Multiple defendants are said to have called 67 million people, 1.3 billion deceptive charitable fundraising calls in total, since 2008.



One of those defendants is said to have made 13.5 million calls into West Virginia alone between 2016 and 2019. This included 7,000 instances of calls being made more than 100 times per year to the same number.



“This agreement demonstrates that we remain vigilant in our pursuit of bad actors who seek to dupe generous West Virginians into spending money on sham charities,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scammers and those who conduct unlawful operations should make no mistake: We will enforce the law at every turn.”

A number of defendants, including Associated Community Services (ACS), of Michigan, agreed to resolve allegations that the companies deceived Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised.



According to court documents, the defendants collected more than $110 million through these deceptive practices and high-pressure tactics. Very little money actually went to charitable purposes.



Court documents also state that the defendants knew the organizations for which they fundraised spent little or no money on charitable causes.



For instance, starting in at least 2008, in some instances the defendants kept as much as 90 cents of every dollar they solicited, according to court documents.



The agreement is pending court approval.

