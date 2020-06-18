Free COVID-19 testing available in more WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have announced additional locations for free community testing this month in Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals, according to the WV DHHR. Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Local health departments and community partners will help host the testing at the following times and locations:

Boone County 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 at Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 25165

Lincoln County 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 29 at Lincoln County High School, 81 Lincoln Panther Way, Hamlin, WV 25523

McDowell County 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 26 at River View High School, 556 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw, WV 24817

Raleigh County 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 100 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Wyoming County 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Berlin McKinney Elementary School, 405 Cook Parkway, Oceana, WV 24870 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Palisades Park, 155 Park Street, Pineville, WV 24874 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at City Parking Lot, 316 Howard Avenue, Mullens, WV 25882 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at 374 Lizard Creek Park Road, Hanover, WV 24839



