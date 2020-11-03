Free parking in Charleston from November to January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will allow free parking to all parking meters every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Nov. 14 until Jan. 2, 2021.

The Charleston City Council vote in last night’s meeting to approve “Citizen Appreciation Parking,” in which hourly parking fees will be waived in all Charleston’s on-street parking meters.

Saturdays with the free parking include:

November 14

November 21

November 28

December 5

December 12

December 19

December 26

January 2

During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to #SupportSmallCWV and boost our local economy. We have expanded free parking this year from six Saturdays to eight Saturdays. By providing free Saturday parking at our meters city-wide, we hope to help drive traffic to our local retailers and restaurants. City of Charleston Mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin

Mayor Amy Goodwin has also created a committee to review Charleston’s cable franchise agreement. This committee’s responsibilities include reviewing the current agreement, engaging the public in a community needs assessment and recommend appropriate actions moving forward.

City official say the current cable franchise agreement expires in December 2021.

