KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Having access to medical care is a challenge for many families throughout the Mountain State. To help families in need, West Virginia Health Right and Remote Area Medical came together on Saturday and Sunday to provide a free medical clinic for anyone in need at the Bible Center School.

Many patients said this was a game changer for them.

“Honestly, it’s free. I think glasses and healthcare and vision and dental are way to expensive, so this helps out a lot of people, including myself,” patient David Allen Davis said.

He said having access to healthcare is critical, yet many don’t have proper support.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity in West Virginia, in my opinion. I have a good job, but I know a lot of people that don’t, and it’s difficult to pay for Medicare and stuff like that,” Allen Davis said.

Remote Area Medical partners with Health Right to provide vision care, dental, flu shots, HIV testing, women’s healthcare and more during the clinic each year. Anyone in need of glasses could also get a free pair of glasses on site.

No matter one’s background, the clinic is for everyone.

“All folks have to do is come in with whatever background, whatever story, whatever stress they’re looking to have some release from today,” Pratima Ramkissoon, a NADA program trainee and a resident family medicine physician.

Angie Settle from Health Right said the need for more access to healthcare is huge in West Virginia.

“It’s great that we have expanded Medicaid with the Affordable Care Act, but there’s still a lot of people that are in need. We have a lot of patients that are working every day and have to make decisions between their healthcare and paying utility bills or food,” Settle said. “So, we want to make sure that anybody that’s out there that maybe has a high deductible or has a reason they can’t get dental cleanings or dental care or vision, that they’re able to come today to this event.”

For this reason, volunteers from all across the state and beyond came to serve and make a difference for nearly 500 patients.

“The care is very quality. Everybody here is going to be a smiling face because everybody here, they’re volunteers, and they signed up to volunteer. They’re here for the right reasons,” Settle said.

Settle said for her personally, caring for the public holds a special place in her heart.

“This is what I’m passionate about. What I think is important is that everybody should have access to healthcare, and this event lets us do that,” Settle said.

The event began at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and ended on Sunday afternoon.