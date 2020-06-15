Here is where you can get free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Additional COVID-19 testing locations for minority and other vulnerable populations will be available this coming weekend in West Virginia communities. The testing is free and available to all residents in the selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.
The testing locations are part of the governor’s initiative led by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 19 and 20 in Ohio, Putnam and Summers counties with support from local health departments and community partners in the following locations:
- Ohio County:
- June 19 at the Exley Center at Hil-Dar, 2155 Angle Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003
- June 20 at the North Wheeling Dream Center, 407 Main Street, Wheeling WV 26003
- Putnam County:
- Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
- Summers County:
- Freight Depot, 508 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951
People will be required to bring identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address in order to be tested, according to the WV DHHR. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
