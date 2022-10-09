CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved communities. Among today’s sponsors were “A More Excellent Way of Life Center Church,” West Virginia Health Right, and the state’s largest medical school, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine based in Lewisburg.

“We’re thrilled to be here and to partner with the Bishop and his center. Because we’re all about making a difference in people’s health. What we want to do is work with communities to improve their health. That’s what it’s all about. Health is so important to everybody,” said Dr. Jim Nemitz, President WV School of Osteopathic Medicine.

WOWK-TV 13 was a proud sponsor of the event. President Jim Nemitz from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine accepted a community service leadership award for the school’s contributions to health care in West Virginia. Dr. Nemitz will be one of our guests Sunday on, “Inside West Virginia Politics.”