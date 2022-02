LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—The City of Logan’s WV Freedom Festival will be held on a new date in 2022.

Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti confirms that the new dates for Freedom Fest will be June 21 thru June 25.

He said that they wanted to make sure that all the fun was spread out evenly throughout the summer.

The date change will mean that Freedom Fest will not conflict with the Sternwheel Regatta.

The event is usually held around the 4th of July.