Freshly farmed produce boxes passed out in food deserted town

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Cars from all over Nicholas County lined up to receive a box filled with farm-fresh food today in Richwood at the Farmers to Families food box pick-up.

The Farmers to Families truck had over 1,200 boxes of fresh food to go out to whoever needs it without an income requirement, which residents said they were thankful for.

“I think what they are doing to help people…because this is a rough time,” said Phyllis Wright.

Events like this are important for towns like Richwood, where many residents struggle to find fresh produce.

“We are a food desert here. The closest grocery store is 13 miles away. The closest major grocery store 25 miles away,” said Amy Dinaldo with the City of Richwood.

So this efficient drive-through food box system has really made an impact. New research from Feeding America finds one in seven West Virginians struggle with hunger. For children, that number is one in five. Because of this, the USDA and Save the children are partnering to bring fresh produce to local families through Farmers to Families.

“By the end of March, we will have distributed over 38,000 food boxes in just West Virginia alone. Since each food box is about $50 that is over two million dollars,” said Sarah Weber.

And they hope to continue to feed the surrounding area. The next Farmers Food pick-up will be held in Richwood on April 8.