Friday fireworks to affect traffic on Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Live on the Levee fireworks happening Friday, Sept. 3 will affect traffic on both sides of the Kanawha River.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Hale Street and Clendenin Street. At 5 p.m., the closure will extend from Greenbrier Street to Clendenin Street.

The Kanawha Boulevard will remain closed through the end of the event.

Starting at 7 p.m., Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic. MacCorkle Avenue and 119 and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will all be closed to eastbound traffic. These streets will reopen at 11 p.m.

Starting at 9 p.m., Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road and the Southside Bridge will also close. These areas will reopen around 10:30 p.m.