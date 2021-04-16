Friends, family and Charleston honor K.J. Taylor

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston community is reflecting on the life of a teenager shot and killed on the city’s West Side.

K.J. Taylor, a Capital high school student, was killed last Wednesday and police are still searching for his killer.

The city held a public funeral service today in his memory.

Friends described K.J. as a West Side boy to his core, a superior athlete, and a caring and respectful person that was taken too soon.

“And when you find that joy, when you looking at K.J. and all the things that he meant to you in life, you will find that joy and you will find that peace in your life, to allow his legacy to live on in us,” says David Knox.

Family and friends shared their deepest memories with the community, in order to keep K.J.’s spirit alive.

“And I never could get a lot of conversation out of K.J. because he was just so cool and so laid back and I remember telling him after watching him play basketball and football that he is one of the fastest things I ever saw on two feet,” remarked Rev. Matthew J. Watts.

K.J. was described as a well-rounded young man; a talented athlete who was caring, respectful and motivated on and off the field and court.

“He’s funny and super fun, yea, he was a superior athlete, he was, but most important, he was a good, good kid with a really kind heart,” commented Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

His cousin believes that K.J. always made a lasting impression on anyone he met and he showed us.

“He don’t even know that I looked up to him, I’m four years older than him and I looked up to him like he was my older brother,” said his cousin, Turan Rush.

“We never will let his name ever die, so whatever we got to do, man, we’re going to make that happen. Love you forever big boy.”

We were told of K.J.’s dreams – that one day he would build and open an indoor sports complex on the West Side.

Family and friends are making sure no one will ever forget K.J. or his dreams.