Fugitive from North Carolina captured in Fayette County

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — A woman who was on the run from the law in North Carolina is captured in West Virginia. Amber Leigh Fisher, 29, was arrested in Oak Hill on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Authorities in Hanover, NC contacted the Oak Hill Police Department on Thursday. The asked for help in finding Ms. Fisher who was believed to be living in Oak Hill. She was wanted on a probation violation for a Prostitution offense.

Ms. Fisher was arrested by Lt. R.S. Prince and Ptl. T.A. Richards. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail to wait for extradition to North Carolina.