Fundraisers resume for organizations across Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fundraisers that many charities and organizations rely heavily on have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

HospiceCare on Charleston’s West Side has been in business for the past 40 years. They rely heavily on the community for support and funding. Their marketing coordinator Jeff Sikorovsky, says, “We started this agency 40 years ago with 7 patients and a handful of volunteers, and today we serve 300 patients a day about 2500 to 3,000 patients each year.”

Today they held a drive-thru Chick-Fil-A “grab-and-go” lunch, to help raise money for their various programs.

Sikorovsky adds, “We did this in order to re-engage with the community it’s such a large part of what HospiceCare is.”

HospiceCare CEO Chris Rawlings says they already deal with tough situations daily – even when they are not in the middle of a pandemic. Saying, “We’ve had a tremendous burden to carry through the crisis here, particularly staff and families.. Dealing with the death and dying phase of life is already a difficult situation.”

Patrons came by, grabbed their lunches, or just simply donated some money, to show support.

Dill Battle bought 20 meals. He says, “It’s something that the community could get behind because of all the families that they touch, so particularly now it’s important to support them because it’s difficult for everybody.”

Facing the unknown, while they continue to provide quality care to patients and families in southern West Virginia.