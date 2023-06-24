CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Funeral arrangements for the lineman from West Virginia who died while responding to storm damage in Texas were announced.

Funeral services for Cory Foster will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Mc-Ghee Handley Funeral Home, according to the funeral home website. The burial will be at the Bell Ross Cemetery in Branchland.

Visitation for Foster will take place on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the website.

The family told 13 News Foster died in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, June 19. According to Appalachian Power, Foster was 35 years old and from the Milton, West Virginia, area.

Texas officials told 13 News’ sister station, Nexstar’s KETK, Foster’s death is believed to have been heat-related.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues. Out of respect for family and coworkers, no further details are available at this time,” the company said Tuesday, June 20.

According to Nexstar’s KETK, Foster had told co-workers he was feeling overheated and not well. He was then taken back to his hotel to cool off, rehydrate and get a medical evaluation.

When Foster said he was feeling better, he stayed in the room to recover while his coworkers returned to work, officials told KETK. Officials say his hotel roommate returned later that day to find him unresponsive on the floor and called for medical assistance.

Emergency crews attempted to revive Foster, but he was pronounced dead at the hotel, officials told KETK.

According to Foster’s brother-in-law, Jason Berkenbaugh, a GoFundMe account has been set up on the family’s behalf at the request of friends, relatives, community members and those in the Marshall, TX, community who wish to show support to Foster’s loved ones.