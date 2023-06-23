CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Long-time, dedicated public servant, the late Warren McGraw was honored today, Friday, June 23, 2023 at the West Virginia State Capitol.

McGraw passed away June 14, 2023 at 84-years-old. Services began this afternoon at the West Virginia Culture Center.

McGraw was born and raised in Wyoming County, West Virginia, where he served the community for more than 50 years. Through out his life, McGraw took on a number of roles including county school board member, county prosecutor, West Virginia House of Delegates member, State Senator, Senate president, circuit judge and chief justice.

A procession brought McGraw to the Charleston this morning from Beckley, West Virginia.

Judge McGraw had a lot of accomplishments throughout his life, most notably the Fred H. Caplan Award from the West Virginia Association of Justice for his lifetime of service to the Mountain State.