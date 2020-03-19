Funeral homes implement visitation limit due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Businesses and social gatherings have either closed their doors or implemented new safety guidelines in light of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). One most people might not think about is funeral homes.

Funeral directors are switching up how they run their visitation services based on an attendance limit cap set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC had originally set the number at 50 visitors, but now the number has drastically reduced to only 10 visitors or only immediate family.

Basically we’re trying to protect the families, their friends, and are staff as well. Patrick Reger, President of Reger Mortuary and Chapel

The limit is encouraged for funeral homes across the nation during both visitations and graveside services for at least 15 days.





Funeral services are limited to immediate family for more than two weeks. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

President of Reger Mortuary and Chapel in Huntington, West Virginia, Patrick Reger says that his funeral home will be offering web streaming services for larger families. Other funeral homes are also offering price reductions for limited services.

Webcasting has been available through the funeral home. It’s just never been something that was needed much, but at this point, we’ll wait and see. Patrick Reger, President of Reger Mortuary and Chapel

A majority of funeral directors say that the public has been very understanding of the whole situation and why it is necessary.

