Furry friends in Harrison County celebrate the holiday with first Howl-O-Ween Wolf-Tacular event

SHINNSTON W.Va. – The first Howl-O-Ween Woof-Tacular event was hosted by the Humane Society of Harrison County (HSHC) on Oct. 31. Pre-registration was available.

The event had a pet parade, a costume contest, a ghost poop hunt, a pumpkin “pie” eating contest and a maze.

Owners paraded their pets in front of the judges so they could pick the winners of the costume contest. For future Halloween events, the HCHS hopes to have more categories for their costume contest. This year, they named a grand prize winner and a runner-up.

The line up for the costume contest where the judges reveal the winners

Treats were hidden in Easter eggs, becoming ghost poop, and the eggs were hidden in a field. The dog to get the most eggs wins.

The pumpkin “pie” was a pumpkin puree, very pet friendly, and the winner was the dog who could eat the most in a limited amount of time.

The pandemic has limited the HCHS on their events, which is where a portion of their funding comes from. Due to COVID-19, they lost their thrift store, which was a loss of $75,000. Another event they were unable to do lost them $7,000.

People at the HCHS have been looking into new ways to raise funds for the organization, and that’s where the Howl-O-Ween Woof-Tacular event was born.

Executive Director Frankie Dennison speaks about the HCHS

“We really love people to come out and enjoy the shelter, and with COVID we haven’t been able to do that as much. This is a great way to utilize our outdoor space. Have people come and bring their pets and enjoy the day, and at the same time raise a little bit of money for us,” said Frankie Dennison, HCHS Executive Director.

There is a list of materials always needed by the HCHS, and an online portal to give a monetary donation. If you are interested in adopting from HCHS, click here.