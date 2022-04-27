CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From Fortnite to future bosses, a local mentoring event is hoping to inspire young men in Charleston to dream big.

Organizers are getting ready for the fourth annual “Game Changers Mentoring Event.” The yearly event is designed to get young men connected to successful and inspiring role models from the Charleston community.

This year its happening at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center in Charleston on Saturday, May 21st from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers and mentors, also known as “Game Changers” are still needed.

The event is filled with networking, games, life lessons — like learning to tie a tie. There will also be food and prizes and most importantly, thanks to local sponsors, its completely free to attend!

If you are interested or would like to learn more, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.