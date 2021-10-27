All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Garbage truck runs over worker in Salt Rock

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Dispatch received a call about a garbage truck striking a pedestrian around 5:24 a.m. in the Holiday Park area of Salt Rock.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the garbage truck was backing up the truck, and the worker on the back of the truck fell down. The truck partially ran over him.

He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with what is thought to be a slight head injury. He is said to be in stable condition.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS