Garbage truck runs over worker in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Dispatch received a call about a garbage truck striking a pedestrian around 5:24 a.m. in the Holiday Park area of Salt Rock.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the garbage truck was backing up the truck, and the worker on the back of the truck fell down. The truck partially ran over him.

He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with what is thought to be a slight head injury. He is said to be in stable condition.