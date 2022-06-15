CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) recently released data on 2022 maple syrup production. The numbers show that production stayed mostly the same as last year. Production totaled 13,000 gallons. That’s coming from 77,000 taps at a yield of 0.169 gallons per tap.

The average season length this year was 34 days, opening on Feb. 6 and closing on March 12. However, the first date of recorded sap collection was Jan. 10 and the last day was April 20. Kent Leonhardt, Commissioner of Agriculture, said that weather is the key factor for how successful maple season is–with warm weather severely hindering the sap’s flow.

“We are happy to see continued syrup production from our producers,” Leonhardt said, “Their effort helps us reach our goal of making West Virginia a cornucopia of specialty products.”

There were 50.3 million gallons of maple syrup collected all throughout the United States this year. The average yield for each tap was nearly double West Virginia’s at 0.352 gallons. But, the season lasted just as long nationwide–34 days, compared to 27 days in 2021.

West Virginia Maple Syrup Price by Type of Sale and Size of Container, 2020 and 2021