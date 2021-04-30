Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gayle Manchin to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gaylemanchin_1520903573831.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gayle Manchin to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. She is an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia. Sen. Manchin said he was pleased his wife was confirmed for the position.

Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was the first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS